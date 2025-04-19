Canada Election 2025: 5 Unusual Facts About The Canadian Parliamentary Polls

As Canada preps to elect a new government on April 28, the two parties that are leading the race - the Conservative Party and the Liberal Party - are in close contest. This is a parliamentary election, but the Canadian polls have some unique facts.

Here are the top 5 unusual and unique facts about the Canada Elections: While all Canadian citizens are allowed to vote, what is unusual is that even hardened convicted criminals and those in prison are allowed to vote. Usually, in other democratic countries, only those who are out on bail are allowed to vote. But there are two people who do not vote - the Chief Electoral Officer, who is in-charge of the entire electoral process, and is mandates to remain nonpartisan. Hence he/she is Constitutionally not permitted to vote during their 10-year term in office. The other person is allowed to vote, but chooses not to, as part of an age-old tradition while also preserving the political neutrality of their office. That person is the Governor-General of Canada, who holds the powers and responsibilities of King Charles - Emperor of Britain, who is the head of state of Canada. The number of constituencies in Canada has increased from 338 in 2021 to 343 in 2025. But what is interesting to note, is that there are three territories in Canada's northernmost region which have only one seat each - meaning there is only 1 senator from each territory since the 1970s. These three territories are Northwest Territories, Nunavut (since 1999), and Yukon. Most Canadians have been given a card in their mail, which indicate their polling booth, among other details. While this may be considered an ID to vote, a voter is not mandated to carry the voting card on the day of voting, though carrying it will make it easier at the polling station. The Prime Minister of Canada is not required to be a member of parliament. The current Prime Minister Mark Carney is an example of this. Mr Carney is a former banker from Canada's Central Bank. He is not a sitting MP, meaning he does not hold a seat in the House of Commons. The 2025 elections are the first time that Mr Carney is contesting an election. Other former Prime Ministers of Canada who did not have a seat in parliament were Charles Tupper, Arthur Meighen, and John Turner.

