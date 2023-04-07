'Bursting With Pride': Bill Gates, Ex-Wife Melinda Share Pics With Newborn Granddaughter

Bill and Melinda French Gates with their granddaughter.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, welcomed her first child with husband Nayel Nassar last month. She took to Instagram to announce the happy news. The grandparents were elated by the announcement and have now shared pictures with their first grandchild on social media.

In a picture posted by the Microsoft Co-founder on Instagram, he can be seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and pants and playfully touching his granddaughter's tiny fingers. The baby appears dressed in an adorable pink onesie. He captioned the post, "I can't wait to watch you discover the world."

The new grandmother also shared a snap of herself holding her granddaughter on social media. Ms Melinda is seen holding her granddaughter close to her chest while smiling at the camera. She is sporting an orange top and black trousers. The philanthropist wrote in the caption, "There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own-and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents."

Many people including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, Union Minister Smriti Irani and YouTuber Nas Daily congratulated the grandparents.

Bill and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Nayel Nassar in 2021 at her home in Westchester, New York. Mr Nassar is an Egyptian equestrian.

Reacting to the news of her daughter's pregnancy, Bill Gates wrote in a blog last year that he "started looking at the world through a new lens recently-when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year".

He added, "Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."