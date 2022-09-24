Buckingham Palace Shares Photo Of Queen Elizabeth's Final Resting Place

The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Buckingham Palace released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place today. Her ledger stone has now been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The ledger stone presented her name and those of her parents, along with her husband, Prince Philip. The stone is made of black Belgian marble. The brass lettering reads "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002" on the top two lines, followed by a garter star and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021" on the bottom two lines.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George's Chapel, Windsor. Queen Elizabeth commissioned the King George VI Memorial Chapel in 1962 as a final resting place for her father, George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth became the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria. She reigned for 70 years. Her eldest son, Charles, 73, has succeeded as king, according to centuries of tradition.