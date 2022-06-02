BTS At White House: K-Pop Group Meets Joe Biden, Discusses Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

President Joe Biden thanked the K-pop supergroup BTS for stopping by the White House.

Korean Pop group BTS today met US President Joe Biden in the White House. President Biden thanked the supergroup for stopping by the White House.

"Thanks for stopping by the White House," Biden posted on his official Twitter along with a photo with the K-pop band.

Thanks for stopping by the White House, @bts_bighit. pic.twitter.com/JRE3Firnbc — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

The White House praised BTS's floppy haired, stylish stars as "youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."

Band members, all in their 20s and who frequently appear wearing earrings and lipstick, have given a voice worldwide to a generation comfortable with gender fluidity.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and their label enjoyed a surge in profits despite holding fewer concerts during the pandemic.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to become president, has often reached out to young celebrities and social media influencers to try and inject some glamor into his team's messaging on social and health issues.

These included pop singer Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers in campaigns to persuade young Americans to get their Covid-19 vaccines.