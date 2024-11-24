Who Is Brooke Rollins, Donald Trump's Loyalist Set To Be US Agriculture Secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped policy advocate Brooke Rollins as his choice for agriculture secretary, making the final selection for his incoming cabinet ahead of his return to the White House in January.

Ms Rollins, 52, currently serves as the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit think tank often referred to as Trump's "White House in waiting."

Known for her unwavering loyalty to Trump's agenda during his first term, Ms Rollins has played a major role in shaping policies that align with the "America First" vision.

Here are some facts about Brooke Rollins:

Brooke Rollins is from Glen Rose, Texas, now living in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband, Mark, and their four children.

She graduated with honours in Agricultural Development from the Texas A&M University. The 52-year-old made history as the first female student body president at University. She earned her Juris Doctor with honours from the University of Texas School of Law.

Ms Rollins worked as a litigation attorney in Dallas and clerked for a federal judge in Texas.

She was the Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives in the Trump White House. She also held the role of Director of the Office of American Innovation during Trump's first term.

Brooke Rollins is the CEO and President of the America First Policy Institute, a think tank championing Trump's agenda.

She is the Policy Director for Texas Governor Rick Perry. She also led the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) for 15 years, transforming it into a nationally influential think tank.

If confirmed by the Senate, Brooke Rollins will lead a sprawling US Department of Agriculture, a vital agency with far-reaching impacts on American citizens and businesses.

The department employs around 100,000 people and manages diverse areas, including farm programs, research and trade, food safety, animal and plant health, and forest management. It also administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), supporting over 40 million recipients nationwide.