Briton Dies As 2 Yachts Collide Off French Riviera Resort Of Cannes

A 29-year-old Briton died when two yachts collided off the French Riviera resort of Cannes, the regional maritime prefecture said on Sunday.

The administration said the vessels, both around 27 metres (80 feet) long, collided around 9 pm (1900 GMT) on Saturday as one, Vision, sought to manoeuvre past the Minx, at anchor off the small island of Sainte-Marguerite.

"In spite of all attempts to resuscitate" the victim "died following a heart attack", the prefecture stated, adding he was hauling up the anchor when the collision occurred.

The prefecture said the remaining 17 people aboard the two vessels had been safely taken off overnight and maritime police were investigating.

