British Tourist Dies After Being Given 22 Shots In 90 Minutes At Polish Strip Club

Alcohol poisoning can occur with a blood alcohol level of 0.3 percent or higher

A British man died of alcohol poisoning after being given 22 shots in 90 minutes while on a night out in a Polish strip club, Metro reported. The 36-year-old victim identified as Mark C was already drunk when he arrived with a friend at the Wild Night Club in Krakow. He was in Poland as a tourist with his friend, and the pair were apparently lured into the club by an offer of free entry.

According to investigators, Mark had tried to avoid getting more intoxicated by attempting to refuse drinks. However, members of the staff persuaded him to have more shots. He was given two dozen powerful shots before he collapsed and later died. After he collapsed, staff at the club robbed him of 2,200 Polish złoty (Rs 42,816) in cash.

As per Polish authorities, he had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.4 percent at the time of his death. Notably, alcohol poisoning can occur with a blood alcohol level of 0.3 percent or higher.

The incident happened in 2017, but the Polish police recently charged 58 people with being part of organised crime group in connection with the tourist's death. They also filed over 700 criminal charges against the group as they conducted a raid on a number of nightclubs.

They said, "One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness, and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning. The man was not given medical assistance during the incident. Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act."