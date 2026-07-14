"Dropped Afghan Prisoners From Forklift For Fun": British Soldiers Accused Of Abuse In Explosive Inquiry

British troops allegedly dropped Afghan detainees from a forklift "for fun", while a soldier who questioned the killing of three Afghan farmers during a special forces operation was branded a "Taliban-loving apologist", a public inquiry has heard. The allegations came to light during the Afghanistan Inquiry, which is examining claims that UK Special Forces (UKSF) unlawfully killed civilians during operations in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013 and whether there was a subsequent cover-up of those incidents, Sky News reported.

Whistleblower describes 'coarse and feral' culture

One of the whistleblowers, Monica Grenfell, came forward after the inquiry appealed for information. Grenfell, who worked with UKSF as a kitchen worker and storewoman between 2015 and 2018, told the inquiry she found the atmosphere at the military base deeply unsettling.

Before joining the unit, she met a serviceman identified only as "Name3", who had served in Afghanistan and Iraq. According to Grenfell, he spoke about detainees in both countries being abused, including claims that Afghan prisoners were dropped from a forklift for amusement. She told the inquiry she was "appalled" that he appeared to find the alleged abuse funny. Later, she encountered the same man while working at the special forces base.

In her witness statement, she said, "I specifically recall him (Name3) telling me that he would put prisoners on a forklift, raise it up and drive very fast so that they fell off. He said that he behaved in the same way in Afghanistan."

Grenfell described the environment as unlike anywhere she had worked before, saying it felt as though soldiers were operating without oversight. She characterised the culture as "coarse and feral", with crude language and constant sexual banter throughout the day.

She added, "You felt that people had been let off the leash somehow, that they knew that, you know, like they wore their own clothes, the soldiers I mean mostly, and you felt no one was really watching them and the language was just, I've never known the language like it."

She also recalled a conversation with another colleague who had served in Afghanistan. He compared the atmosphere to Lord of the Flies, saying some personnel had "gone wild" and expressing concern about how the environment had changed their behaviour.

Questions raised over killing of three Afghan farmers

The inquiry also heard from Christopher Green, an Army Reserve serviceman who served in Afghanistan between January and September 2012. Green said he witnessed complaints from village elders after three brothers from the village of Rahim were killed during a deliberate detention operation carried out by special forces.

Although the operation was officially described as having "gone wrong", forcing troops to open fire in self-defence, Green said intelligence available to his unit indicated the three men were farmers and not Taliban commanders.

When he attempted to raise concerns through a liaison officer, Green said he was met with hostility.

"At some point he called me a 'Taliban-loving apologist'," Green told the inquiry, adding that there was strong resentment toward anyone questioning the actions of the SAS.

Denied access to evidence

Green also requested access to video footage of the operation, known as 'gun tapes', to better understand what had happened and help reassure local residents. Despite having the required security clearance, he said he was refused access.

The inquiry heard that the brothers' mother, Bebe Hazrata, later received an assistance payment equivalent to 3,634 pounds from the UK government. Green said such payments were highly unusual and not typically made following the lawful killing of Taliban fighters. He told the inquiry he viewed the compensation as an indication that the wrong people had been killed.

"I can only share my regret that I didn't speak sooner," he told inquiry chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave.

Inquiry examining alleged cover-up

The Afghanistan Inquiry is looking into claims that UK Special Forces unlawfully killed civilians during operations between 2010 and 2013 and that evidence was hidden and investigations by the Royal Military Police were insufficient. The investigation goes on, and more witnesses are to give their evidence.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said, "The government is fully committed to supporting the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan as it continues its work, and we are hugely grateful to all former and current Defence employees who have so far given evidence. We also remain committed to providing the support that our Special Forces deserve, whilst maintaining the transparency and accountability that the British people rightly expect from their armed forces. It's right that we allow the Inquiry to complete its important work before responding in full."