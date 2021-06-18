British MP Faces Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault Of 15-Year-Old Boy

British MP Imran Ahmad Khan (centre) faces a single count of sexual assault.

A British MP faces trial over accusations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in 2008, it was revealed on Friday after reporting restrictions on the case were partially lifted.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, who represents the northern English city of Wakefield for the ruling Conservative party, faces a single count of sexual assault against the individual, who has legal anonymity because of the nature of the alleged offence.

The MP, who was elected in 2019, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link and entered a not guilty plea.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday, Khan confirmed an accusation had been made against him but vehemently denied the allegation.

"May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms," he wrote.

"This matter is deeply distressing to me and I, of course, take it extremely seriously."

The MP described being accused of something he did not do was "shocking, destabilising and traumatic".

"Those, like me, who are falsely accused of such actions are in the difficult position of having to endure damaging and painful speculation until the case is concluded," he said, asking for privacy as he worked to clear his name.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring granted Khan unconditional bail before an appearance at the Old Bailey court on July 15.

Khan is one of a number of northern Tory MPs who won seats in the 2019 election overturning decades of dominance by the opposition Labour party in its so-called "red wall" constituencies, delivering a large Conservative majority on the back of support for Brexit.

Before entering parliament, he worked for the United Nations as a special assistant for political affairs in Mogadishu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)