British Man Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine Says He Is ''Prepared To Die'' For Putin

A British man who flew to Russia to fight alongside Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine has said he's willing to die for the cause, Metro reported. Notably, British citizen Aiden Minnis, 37, is a former National Front member and convicted criminal from Chippenham, Wiltshire. He claimed that he's ''doing the Lord's work'' after joining the Russian army in January.

He said his fellow soldiers are his brothers, adding, ''I trust them and will die for them. They have proven themselves and helped me a lot. We understand each other. A bit of pidgin English and pidgin Russian and sign language. It gets done.''

Mr Minnis has multiple charges, ranging from dangerous driving causing the deaths of two people, a racist attack and beating up a homeless man.

Another British citizen Ben Stimson, 48, is also known to be fighting in Ukraine for Vladimir Putin's regime. Both are understood to be in the Donbas region, which is under Russian occupation.

In a video, Mr Stimson, from Oldham, Manchester, said, ''Every man takes his choice… a lot of us, the foreign volunteers, have chosen to come over to this side, to the Russian side.''

According to BBC, he was previously jailed in the UK in 2015 for joining pro-Russian separatists in the east of Ukraine. Subsequently, his family cut off all communication with him.

His father said, ''I've cut him off. Before I cut him off he was in Moscow. I've been looking after Ben on and off for years and years. He's on his own now. He's 48 now, he can do what he wants. He's been a constant worry. I want a bit of peace at my age. You never know what he'll do next.''

The two men have also posted several videos of them on social media, posing with grenades, and various flags and even showing two dead bodies.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: "Reports of British nationals taking part in Putin's illegal invasion are shocking and their alleged actions are reprehensible. Those who travel from the UK to conflict zones to engage in unlawful activity should expect to be investigated upon their return."

Both of them have been branded traitors by a former British Army commander. If either of the two men came back to the UK, they would be arrested under the Foreign Enlistment Act of 1870.

However, Mr Minnis said he had no plans to return to the UK and is in the process of obtaining a Russian passport.