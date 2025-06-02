British Man Charged Over Plot To Smuggle US Military Tech To China, Called Xi Jinping "The Boss"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 63-year-old British man is charged with smuggling military tech to China. Co-defendant Cui Guanghai, a Chinese national, is also facing similar charges. Both men were arrested in Serbia and may be extradited to the US.

A 63-year-old British man has been charged with attempting to smuggle US military technology to China and orchestrating the stalking and harassment of a Beijing critic. According to the BBC, John Miller and his co-defendant, 43-year-old Chinese national Cui Guanghai, are wanted by the FBI for alleged conspiracy, smuggling, and Arms Control Act violations. Both men, a British national and a Chinese citizen, were arrested in Serbia and face potential extradition to the US. The UK Foreign Office is providing consular assistance to Miller, liaising with local authorities and his family.

Both "solicited the procurement of US defence articles, including missiles, air defence radar, drones, and cryptographic devices with associated crypto ignition keys for unlawful export from the United States to the People's Republic of China", according to the US Attorney's Office issued court documents.

According to the documents, John Miller and Cui Guanghai allegedly discussed exporting a device used for encryption and decryption, paying a $10,000 deposit for the equipment. They are also accused of harassing an anti-Chinese government protester, including tracking their car and slashing their tires.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche described the alleged actions as a "blatant assault" on US national security and democratic values.

"This is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values. This Justice Department will not tolerate foreign repression on US soil, nor will we allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defence systems," he said.

"The defendants allegedly plotted to harass and interfere with an individual who criticised the actions of the People's Republic of China while exercising their constitutionally protected free speech rights within the United States of America," added FBI deputy director Dan Bongino.

Notably, John Miller, a UK-based recruitment specialist, allegedly referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as "the boss" in intercepted phone calls. He was caught in a sting operation after discussing plans with undercover FBI agents posing as arms dealers.

If convicted, John Miller and Cui Guanghai could face up to 20 years in prison under the US Arms Export Control Act and 10 years for smuggling.