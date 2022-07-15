British Man Captured By Separatists In Donetsk Dies In Detention

"He died on July 10," a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said.(File)

Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, has died in detention, Moscow-backed separatists said on Friday.

"He died on July 10," Darya Morozova, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on Telegram, adding that he had diabetes.

Non-governmental organisations describe Urey as a humanitarian who worked as an aid volunteer in Ukraine, while Moscow-backed separatists insist he was a "professional" soldier.

