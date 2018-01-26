British Lawmaker Launches Campaign Against India, Claims Minorities Not Safe

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with "Kashmiri Pakistanis", is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London.
On Friday, a group led by the politician will gather outside the Indian High Commission in London.
"It will be a peaceful demonstration by a small gathering because we cannot have very large numbers outside the High Commission," he said.
The Indian High Commission in London said it has raised its concerns with the UK authorities, but the billboard vans are private vehicles and therefore not directly under state control.
Meanwhile, some pro-India groups have also organised a 'Chalo India House' demonstration in London to "celebrate India's Republic Day by opposing anti-India lobbyists".