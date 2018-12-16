British Minister Says Government Not Planning Second Brexit Vote

British education minister Damian Hinds described Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to the leave the European Union as a "balanced" agreement.

World | | Updated: December 16, 2018 15:44 IST
"No, a second referendum would be divisive," British education minister Damian Hinds said.


Brussels: 

British education minister Damian Hinds said today the government was not planning for a second referendum, denying reports that ministers were looking at such a vote to break the deadlock over Brexit.

Asked if the government was preparing for a vote, Hinds told Sky News: "No, a second referendum would be divisive. We've had the people's vote, we've had the referendum and now we've got to get on with implementing it."

He described Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to the leave the European Union as a "balanced" agreement that lawmakers should support.



