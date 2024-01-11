British Family Awarded $100 Million In Grand Canyon Helicopter Crash Tragedy

Udall and his wife Ellie Milward, 29, were aboard the Airbus EC130 B4 helicopter.

Five years after a deadly Grand Canyon helicopter crash, a British family secures $100 million in compensation from the aircraft's maker and operator after a successful lawsuit.

According to Time Magazine, a Nevada court awarded a $100 million payout to the parents of one of the victims, Jonathan Udall, 31. Jonathan was on vacation in Las Vegas with his newlywed wife, Ellie, and friends. The group was celebrating one member's 30th birthday and Udall's marriage.

Per a settlement approved by a Nevada judge on Friday, Jonathan's parents will receive $24.6 million from Papillon Airways Inc., the company that operated the helicopter, and $75 million from Airbus Helicopters SAS, which manufactured the aircraft, the report further mentioned.

Newlyweds Jonathan Udall (31) and Ellie Milward (29), along with friends Becky Dobson (27) and the Hill brothers (30 & 32), embarked on a celebratory Grand Canyon helicopter tour in February 2018. Tragedy struck as their Airbus EC130 B4 crashed and burned upon landing. After years of investigation, a 2021 report pinned the blame on a powerful tailwind that likely overwhelmed the pilot, leaving him unable to control the doomed aircraft.

The family who filed the lawsuit argued that the helicopter was not safe to fly because it didn't have a fuel system that could resist crashes. This led to the helicopter catching fire when it crashed, and their son Jonathan got severe burns on 90% of his body. Even though Udall stayed in the hospital for 12 days, he eventually passed away due to his injuries.

An attorney representing Jonathan Udall's parents stated that they intend to allocate a portion of the settlement funds towards advocating for helicopter safety and offering assistance to individuals recovering from burns.