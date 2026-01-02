British Crowd Tricked Into Attending Fake New Year's Eve Fireworks For 2nd Year In Row

For a second year in a row, hundreds of Britons were duped into gathering at Birmingham's Centenary Square on New Year's Eve to witness a non-existent fireworks display. Videos going viral on social media showed a big crowd gathered in front of the ferris wheel in anticipation as the clock ticked past midnight, only to be left disappointed by the lack of pyrotechnics.

One of the online advertisements claimed that there would be a dazzling fireworks show where the revellers could “expect a lively atmosphere featuring music alongside the brilliant show as the city welcomes the new year”, according to a report in The Guardian.

In the lead-up to New Year's Eve, the West Midlands Police had issued a statement, urging people not to gather at the venue, stating no such show was planned.

“Every year, rumours start to spread online about big celebrations in the city. Unfortunately, these false claims often lead to confusion and disappointment," the West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"Last year, for example, we were made aware of posts that circulated about a spectacular show in Centenary Square. Many people believed it, travelled into the city centre, and were left frustrated when nothing happened."

Even though Birmingham city council stated there would not be a firework display (due to bankruptcy) hundreds of locals turned up on broad street to see in the new year with no display or countdown. pic.twitter.com/yCPNQ5kw3p — Scarcity News (@ScarcityStudios) January 1, 2026

'Trick Me Twice'

As the news of the incident went viral, social media users poked fun at the spectators while criticising the Birmingham council for allowing the crowd to gather.

"One year they are going to actually have a display there, and after being hoodwinked so many times nobody's going to turn up, " said one user, while another added: "What's that old saying? Trick me once, shame on you. Trick me twice, shame on me."

A third commented: "I am sorry but this is the most Birmingham thing I've ever heard. Absolutely tragic."

This is not the first instance when such a mass-level hoax has led to a public gathering. In November, people fell prey to rumours of a fictitious Christmas market outside Buckingham Palace. AI-generated images, which were shared widely on social media, fooled crowds into attempting to visit the non-existent market in London.