'We Had To Wing It': British Airways Serves KFC To Passengers After Catering Issue

Passengers were given KFC Chicken aboard 12-hour flight.

British Airways passengers were treated to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) after the airline was unable to provide customers with regular in-flight food. According to CNN, the cabin crew served fried chicken straight from the KFC bucket to travellers on a long-haul flight from the Caribbean to the United Kingdom. The 12-and-a-half hour flight from Turks and Caicos faced some issues with the catering service so they resorted to the unusual alternative, with there being limited meal options at the airport.

A video shared on social media showed flight attendants holding KFC buckets with tongs and handing out chicken to passengers. Sharing the clip on microblogging website X, one user wrote, "So, the 12-hour flight turned into an impromptu KFC feast. Only at British Airways, folks. Apparently, their fridges broke and instead of serving stale cheese and crackers, the crew got dozens of buckets of wings from an airport KFC during refueling".

Watch the video below:

So, the 12-hour flight turned into an impromptu KFC feast.

Only at British Airways, folks.



Apparently, their fridges broke and instead of serving stale cheese and crackers,

the crew got dozens of buckets of wings from an airport KFC during refueling.



All the passengers were… pic.twitter.com/zJdFTKkAOW — Bad AI in organic body (@Kai_Photos) July 27, 2023

Passenger Andrew Bailey also tweeted that the airline was "giving some lucky passengers one piece of chicken". "The container with the plane catering wasn't chilled so all thrown away!!" he added.

@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn't chilled so all thrown away!! pic.twitter.com/U5IcBD2hRy — Andrew Bailey (@aktivandrew) July 24, 2023

Some passengers, however, criticised that vegans were catered for. One even complained that only one KFC chicken leg per person was given out to last the lengthy journey.

"A 12 hour flight from Turks and Caicos and @british_airways had forgotten food for all their passengers so on the scheduled stop at Bahamas they got KFC buckets and handed out ONE chicken leg per passenger. An absolute disgrace," one user said.

Meanwhile, British Airways issued a statement, apologising to customers for the unforeseen circumstances. "Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat. We applogise to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion. We're sorry if we ruffled any feathers," the airline said, as per CNN.

The airline didn't elaborate on what it provided to passengers, but posts on social media indicate that airline employees made a KFC run during a scheduled stopover in the Bahamas. British Airways gave passengers refreshment vouchers when they arrived in London, the airline said.

