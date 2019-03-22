Britain's Theresa May Accepts Brexit Delay Plan: European Union President

"I met Prime Minister May several times tonight to make sure the UK accepts the extension scenarios and I am pleased to confirm we have an agreement on this," the EU council president said.

World | | Updated: March 22, 2019 04:34 IST
Theresa May has accepted an offer of two options for short delays to the date of Britain's exit from EU.


Brussels: 

Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted an offer of two options for short delays to the date of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, EU president Donald Tusk said Thursday.

