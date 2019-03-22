Britain's Theresa May Accepts Brexit Delay Plan: European Union President

Theresa May has accepted an offer of two options for short delays to the date of Britain's exit from EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted an offer of two options for short delays to the date of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, EU president Donald Tusk said Thursday.

"I met Prime Minister May several times tonight to make sure the UK accepts the extension scenarios and I am pleased to confirm we have an agreement on this," the EU council president said.

