Britain's Queen Camilla To Miss Annual Event Due To Symptoms Of Illness

Britain's Queen Camilla has pulled out of an event on Friday night as she continues to experience some symptoms of illness after suffering a chest infection earlier this month, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Camilla, 77, was due to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in central London with husband King Charles, but he will now go to the charity entertainment show alone.

"The queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest," the spokesperson said.

A chest infection in the first week of November forced Camilla to cancel events for several days, but she had since returned to official duties.

