Britain's Prince Philip, 97, Escapes Unhurt After Road Crash Near Royal Estate

The BBC reported that Philip was driving a Range Rover and that the vehicle landed on its side after a collision. It quoted a witness as saying the Duke was very shaken.

World | | Updated: January 18, 2019 00:13 IST
The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. (File)


LONDON: 

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday near the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Buckingham Palace said. He was not hurt.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," it said in a statement. "The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate."

Local police attended the scene, it added.

The BBC reported that Philip was driving a Range Rover and that the vehicle landed on its side after a collision. It quoted a witness as saying the Duke was very shaken.



