Britain's King Charles On A Personal Visit To Bengaluru

This is his first visit to the city after his coronation as King of the United Kingdom on May 6 last year, they said, adding, he is accompanied by Queen Camilla.

Read Time: 1 min
Bengaluru:

Britain's King Charles is on a personal visit to Bengaluru where he is staying at a sprawling integrative medical facility near Whitefield here, sources said on Wednesday.

"The holistic centre, where the couple is staying during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenative treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies," an official said. "They are scheduled to fly back mid-week." "They have also been enjoying long walks around the centre and going to organic farm," he said.

This is not the King's first visit to the 30-acre healthcare centre. He celebrated his 71st birthday here in 2019. 

