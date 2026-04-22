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Britain's King Charles Condemns Political Violence In US Congress Speech

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Britain's King Charles Condemns Political Violence In US Congress Speech

Britain's King Charles III condemned political violence as he delivered a rare address to the US Congress on Tuesday, days after an alleged attempt on the life of President Donald Trump at a nearby event.

"Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed," the monarch said, vowing that democratic nations would stand united to protect their people.

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