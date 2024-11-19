Britain's Got Talent Star Dies By Suicide Days After Leaving Hospital

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, a star of Britain's Got Talent who rose to fame with the dance troupe Kings and Queens in 2014, was tragically found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, in June last year. The 38-year-old performed alongside future Strictly Come Dancing professionals Neil and Katya Jones, and Kai Widdrington, The Mirror reported.

Winchester Coroner's Court heard that Kerri-Anne was found hanged just days after being discharged from a hospital in Lyne, Surrey. Her death followed a brief period in police custody for undisclosed reasons and being reported missing shortly before her hospital admission. A post-mortem confirmed her cause of death as hanging, with a full inquest scheduled for next year.

In a poignant final social media post shared in March last year, Kerri-Anne spoke of her struggles with "inner demons," financial difficulties, and self-doubt. She described feeling trapped in a "hamster wheel" and admitted that her life was far from the perfection many expected, writing, "The last two years have challenged me beyond belief. My career was hit so badly it affected my financial situation... My motivation was becoming harder to maintain."

Her death was confirmed by her sister, Cara Donaldson, who shared an emotional tribute on Facebook. Cara wrote, "My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me. My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us... Be peaceful and hold Nan tight."

Tributes poured in from the dance community, including messages from Strictly Come Dancing stars. Joanne Clifton expressed heartbreak, writing, "Dance up there with the angels Kerri... you beautiful dancer, you beautiful soul." Amy Dowden added, "Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely."

Kerri-Anne's tragic passing has left her loved ones and the dance community in mourning, as they remember her as a talented performer and kind-hearted soul.