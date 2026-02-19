Arrest Of Britain's Ex-Prince Andrew Sparks Flood Of Memes

Former royal Prince Andrew was arrested at the family estate in Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office, British media reported. According to reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was celebrating his 66th birthday when eight police officers arrived in unmarked cars and took him into custody. Photos shared by the BBC showed a police presence at the estate.

Following the arrest, memes related to the former prince quickly went viral on the internet.

A photograph of former Prince Andrew is going viral on social media, showing him with a sad expression. The caption of the post reads, “What's upset Prince Andrew now?”

Another post shows the King snatching the tag of prince from him.

A meme shows Former Prince Andrew doing a 10-year challenge. The text on the post reads, "Wow, I feel like I have lost ton of weight since then.

Another meme talks about the loss of titles. One man in the cartoon tells the former prince, "Don't worry about the loss of titles." In reply, the other man in the cartoon says, "What people call you won't change."

The specifics of the allegations against Andrew haven't been made public yet. However, they're reportedly tied to his name and photo appearing in a set of redacted files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier convicted of child sex offenses.