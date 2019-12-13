Live Updates: Labor Party Takes Early Lead In UK Elections, Exit Polls Give Johnson Win

Britons braved winter storms and howling winds as they lined up to cast ballots.

Britain's ruling Conservative Party appeared on course for a sweeping victory in Thursday's snap election, an exit poll showed, paving the way for Britain to leave the EU next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party was forecast to win 368 out of 650 seats in the lower House of Commons -- a large majority -- according to the survey by the Sky News, ITV and BBC broadcasters published as polls closed at 2200 GMT.

Britain voted on Thursday in a deeply divisive election that posed a historic choice between an imminent split from the European Union and another referendum that could scrap the entire Brexit process.

Britons braved winter storms and howling winds as they lined up to cast ballots in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn have both called the most important vote in a generation.

A total of 650 MPs will be chosen under the first-past-the-post system used for general elections, in which the candidate who secures the most votes in each individual constituency is elected.

Here are the LIVE updates on Britain General Elections:

Dec 13, 2019 06:31 (IST) Labour party takes early lead as counting begins





However, according to an exit poll, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives inflicted a resounding defeat on Labour Party.

Dec 13, 2019 06:24 (IST) Labour Party candidate says Jeremy Corbyn must quit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn must quit, party candidate Gareth Snell said on Friday, conceding that he expected to lose his parliamentary seat in Stoke-on-Trent - a city once regarded as a Labour stronghold.

Dec 13, 2019 04:52 (IST) Brexit soon, if exit polls accurate

If the exit poll is accurate and Boris Johnson's bet on a snap election has paid off, he will move swiftly to ratify the Brexit deal he struck with the European Union so that the United Kingdom can leave on January 31 -- 10 months later than initially planned.

If the exit poll is accurate and Boris Johnson's bet on a snap election has paid off, he will move swiftly to ratify the Brexit deal he struck with the European Union so that the United Kingdom can leave on January 31 -- 10 months later than initially planned.

The survey showed Boris Johnson's Conservatives would win a landslide of 368 seats, more than enough for a very comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament and the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 triumph.

Dec 13, 2019 04:44 (IST) Labour Party blames "Brexit fatigue"

"It looks as if Brexit dominated. A lot of this was Brexit fatigue. People just wanted it over and done with," Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell told Sky News after an exit poll forecast the Tories would win an 86-seat majority in parliament.

Dec 13, 2019 04:41 (IST) France welcomes UK PM's apparently decisive victory

France welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apparently decisive victory in Britain's election Thursday, a minister said, adding it could help ensure an orderly Brexit.

"If the exit poll results are confirmed it should allow for a clear majority, something that has been missing in the United Kingdom for several years," European affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin said.

"It's not for me to be relieved -- or worried -- but, along with the president, we've been saying for several months: 'We need clarity'," she said, referring to President Emmanuel Macron.

Dec 13, 2019 04:13 (IST) Enjoy a celebration: Boris Johnson tells party leaders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told party members to "enjoy a celebration" after an exit poll forecast he was on course to win a majority in Britain's election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told party members to "enjoy a celebration" after an exit poll forecast he was on course to win a majority in Britain's election.

"I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight," he said in an email to party members. "You powered this campaign. We couldn't have done it without you."

Dec 13, 2019 04:12 (IST) Labour party says too early to call election result

It is too early to call the result of Thursday's election, a spokesperson for Britain's opposition Labour Party said, after an exit poll forecast Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives would win a large majority

Dec 13, 2019 04:07 (IST) Pound jumps as exit poll shows Conservative majority

The pound jumped on the projected results from what has been described as the most important election in Britain in a generation.

Dec 13, 2019 03:52 (IST) Conservatives would win 368 seats: Exit Polls

The exit poll suggested the Conservatives would win 368 seats in the 650-seat parliament, with the main opposition Labour party trailing on 191.