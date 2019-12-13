Britain Election Live Updates: Exit Polls Show Majority For Conservatives

Britons braved winter storms and howling winds as they lined up to cast ballots.

Election exit polls have indicated a majority for UK's ruling Conservative party.

Britain voted on Thursday in a deeply divisive election that posed a historic choice between an imminent split from the European Union and another referendum that could scrap the entire Brexit process.

Britons braved winter storms and howling winds as they lined up to cast ballots in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn have both called the most important vote in a generation.

A total of 650 MPs will be chosen under the first-past-the-post system used for general elections, in which the candidate who secures the most votes in each individual constituency is elected.

Here are the LIVE updates on Britain General Elections:

Dec 13, 2019 03:52 (IST) Conservatives would win 368 seats: Exit Polls

The exit poll suggested the Conservatives would win 368 seats in the 650-seat parliament, with the main opposition Labour party trailing on 191. The exit poll suggested the Conservatives would win 368 seats in the 650-seat parliament, with the main opposition Labour party trailing on 191.