Britain 'Deeply Concerned' As China Approves Hong Kong Security Law

London:
Britain said it was deeply concerned by reports that China's parliament had passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, describing it as a "grave step".
"We are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports that Beijing has passed the national security law," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "This would be a grave step."
"Once we have seen the full legislation, we will make a further statement," Raab said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)