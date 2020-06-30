Britain 'Deeply Concerned' As China Approves Hong Kong Security Law

Britain says China has made "grave step" by passing Hong Kong security law (Representational)

Britain said it was deeply concerned by reports that China's parliament had passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, describing it as a "grave step".

"We are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports that Beijing has passed the national security law," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "This would be a grave step."

"Once we have seen the full legislation, we will make a further statement," Raab said.

