Britain Advises Its Nationals To Leave Coup-Hit Myanmar

Yangon, Myanmar:
Britain on Friday advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country, as international concerns grow about the junta's increasingly violent crackdown on anti-coup protests.
"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay," the British foreign ministry said in a statement on its travel advice website.
