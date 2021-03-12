Britain Advises Its Nationals To Leave Coup-Hit Myanmar

Britain today advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country.

Britain on Friday advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country, as international concerns grow about the junta's increasingly violent crackdown on anti-coup protests.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay," the British foreign ministry said in a statement on its travel advice website.

