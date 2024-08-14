Brian Niccol: The Chipotle Boss Who Has Replaced Indian-Origin Starbucks CEO

Brian Niccol is from California, US. He graduated in 1996 with an Engineering degree from Miami University, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He later pursued an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Mr Niccol began his professional career with a decade-long stint at Procter & Gamble. He then held leadership positions at Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Yum!. Mr Niccol became the CEO of Taco Bell in 2015.

In March 2018, he took over as the CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill. At the time, the company was facing challenges related to an E. coli outbreak. Under his leadership, Chipotle's stock soared by nearly 800%. He focused on improving digital ordering/sales, menu expansion and restoring the brand's reputation.

Mr Niccol has been recognised for his leadership and impact in the industry, receiving accolades such as Bloomberg's 'People Who Defined 2019' (The Bloomberg 50) and Comparably's 'Best CEO's' (2019). In 2024, he joined the Board of Directors for Walmart. Prior to this, Mr Niccol served on the Board of Directors for KB Home and Harley Davidson.