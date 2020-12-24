UK Will Remain Europe's Friend, "Number One Market", Says Boris Johnson

"We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten your number one market," he said at a press conference announcing the agreement.

UK Will Remain Europe's Friend, 'Number One Market', Says Boris Johnson

UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult," says UK PM Boris Johnson. (File)

London:

Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union provides "a new stability and a new certainty", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, adding UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult".

"We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten your number one market," he said at a press conference announcing the agreement.

Newsbeep

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonBrexitUK

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india