Brendan Carr, Big Tech Critic, Is Trump's Pick For US Communications Agency

US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Republican Brendan Carr, a critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), calling him a "warrior for Free Speech" in a statement on Sunday.

Carr has "fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms" and will "end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America," Trump said in the statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)