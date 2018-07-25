Breaking Tradition, Women In Pak Tribal District Vote For The First Time

World | | Updated: July 25, 2018 17:28 IST
Women voters wait to get their ballot papers to cast their votes during Pakistan's general election.(AFP)

Islamabad: 

In a historic first, women of a conservative tribal district of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan today cast their ballots as the country went to polls, according to a media report.

Since Pakistan's first general elections in the 1970s, the women in Upper Dir, which was once a Taliban stronghold, had been deprived of using their right to franchise on the pretext of cultural taboos.

Queues of women could be seen outside the polling stations in constituencies NA-5 and PK-12 of Upper Dir as polls opened across the country, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier said that any area where women are stopped from voting could face the election in its constituency becoming invalid, it said.

Pakistan's Election Commission had also said the results of any constituency would be declared invalid should the female turnout be lower than 10 per cent.

Upper Dir has a total of 447,414 registered voters.

