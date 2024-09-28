Advertisement

Brazil's Top Court Rules X Must Pay Pending Fines To Resume Service

Earlier this week, Elon Musk-owned social platform told the court it had complied with orders to stop the spread of misinformation and asked it to lift a ban on the platform.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Brazil's Top Court Rules X Must Pay Pending Fines To Resume Service
Social platform X needs to pay some pending fines in order to resume its service in the country.
Sao Paulo:

Brazilian Supreme Court said on Friday that social platform X needs to pay some pending fines in order to resume its service in the country, according to a court document.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk-owned social platform told the court it had complied with orders to stop the spread of misinformation and asked it to lift a ban on the platform.Brazilian Supreme Court said on Friday that social platform X needs to pay some pending fines in order to resume its service in the country, according to a court document.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk-owned social platform told the court it had complied with orders to stop the spread of misinformation and asked it to lift a ban on the platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Brazil, Social Media X, Elon Musk
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Trump Campaign Hacked: How Iran, China, Russia Are Targeting US Elections
Brazil's Top Court Rules X Must Pay Pending Fines To Resume Service
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Released From US Custody: Report
Next Article
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Released From US Custody: Report
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com