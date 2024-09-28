Brazil's Top Court Rules X Must Pay Pending Fines To Resume Service

Brazilian Supreme Court said on Friday that social platform X needs to pay some pending fines in order to resume its service in the country, according to a court document.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk-owned social platform told the court it had complied with orders to stop the spread of misinformation and asked it to lift a ban on the platform.

