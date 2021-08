Jair Bolsonaro said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers. (File)

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.

Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.

