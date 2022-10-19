Brazilian Instagram Influencer Nubia Cristina Braga Shot Dead At Her Home

Nubia Cristina Braga was a beauty influencer on Instagram.

Two assailants killed a popular Brazilian Instagram influencer in her own home and later fled on a motorbike. The 23-year-old content creator, who had nearly 60,000 Instagram followers, was found dead in her home in the neighbourhood of Santa Maria in Aracaju, Sergipe State, Brazil, on the night of October 14. She had visited a hair salon just before she was killed.

"Shortly after she arrived, two men rode up on motorcycles and entered Braga's property through the open front door. Upon spotting the aspiring social media star, they opened fire, shooting her several times before fleeing the scene of the crime. Authorities later arrived at the house at 9 pm to find Braga lying dead in a pool of her own blood," reported the New York Post.

The masked killers' identities and motivations are unknown. Police have, however, now opened a murder inquiry. Additionally, they're appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could result in their arrest.

According to Brazilian news portal G1, relatives of Nubia Cristina Braga in the Santa Maria neighbourhood in Aracaju are still looking for answers about what would have motivated the crime.

"We want to know why they did this to Nubia," said her aunt, Claudia Menezes. Also, according to her, the influencer's mother is on medication, and everyone in the family is very shaken by the death.

Regarding the possibility that the niece was receiving some kind of threat, Nubia's aunt said that there were no reports on this matter from her relatives. "She never said anything if she was being threatened," she said.