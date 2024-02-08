Brazilian Bodybuilder Influencer, Born With One Kidney, Dies Waiting For Transplant

On January 20, he became seriously ill and was rushed to the hospital

A Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer who was born with one kidney died just two months after joining a waiting list for a transplant. According to Metro, Cristhian Annes, a 34-year-old bodybuilder, learned in 2022 that his only kidney was failing. The influencer waited a year to get treatment after finding out his health was seriously deteriorating. He was then placed on a transplant waiting list two months ago but there were still 69 people ahead of him.

On January 20, he became seriously ill and was rushed to the hospital. However, he died on Monday, February 5, after waiting for a new kidney.

According to his girlfriend Wanna Teixeira, Mr Annes was only born with one kidney but it never caused him any issues.

''He stayed quiet when he got the results because everything was off. And he didn't want to tell anyone. He refused to undergo treatment. Now finally, he had hope but there wasn't enough time.,'' his partner Wanna told the local media.

Mr Annes worked in the local gym as a trainer and became popular for putting together incredible routines for clients. He had over 42,000 followers on Instagram where he showed off his incredible physique and kept his followers up to date with his training programs. He also dabbled in modeling.

He also took part in multiple bodybuilding competitions in Brazil while helping others achieve their fitness goals.

According to the state authorities in Parana Brazil, where Annes lived, there were 2,011 people on the kidney transplant waiting list in December. In January he was moved up the queue and was told he could receive a kidney within a few weeks. However, before that could happen, he dies from major complications caused by his poorly functioning kidney.



