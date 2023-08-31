Brazil Woman, Arrested For Killing Daughter And Chopping Her Body, Searched Internet For 'Easier Way': Police

The police in Brazil found the body parts in the refrigerator at woman's house.

A woman in Brazil has been arrested for allegedly killing her daughter and dismembering her body. The body parts of the nine-year-old were found by the police in a refrigerator at her home in Sao Paulo where they had been kept nearly three weeks, according to local news outlet G1. The woman, 30-year-old Ruth Floriano, was arrested on Saturday (August 26), G1 further said in its report. She told the police that she killed the girl between August 8th and 9th after taking drugs.

Her two other children have been placed under the care of a city agency.

According to Brazilian Civil Police, Floriano researched the internet to find out an "easier way" to dismember her daughter, Alany Silva. The police said Floriano committed the gruesome act because her daughter was not able to accept the separation from her father, said the G1 report.

The woman is in a relationship with another man, who has not yet been identified. She claimed she met the man on a dating app and invited him to her home around the same time when Silva was killed.

Floriano initially told the police that she and the man took drugs and slept together - and that Silva was already dead when she woke up. At that time, she denied killing her daughter but did admit to placing the body parts in fridge.

They were discovered by her boyfriend's mother.

Later, during questioning at the police station, Floriano confessed to taking drugs and killing the girl. The woman further said that she stabbed the child was she was brushing her teeth, as per G1.

Floriano said she placed the body parts in a refrigerator and disposed it of in a nearby sewer.

The police authorities said that Floriano had stabbed Silva in the chest and confessed to cooking some of the remains to destroy them.

Silva's birthday was on August 6, and the police are now investigating if she died before or after this date.