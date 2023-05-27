Brazil To Host COP30 Climate Summit In Amazon In 2025: Report

Brazil's Lula said that people can get to know Amazon---its rivers and its forests during COP30.

The UN has chosen Brazil to host the international climate meeting, COP30, in the Amazonian city of Belem do Para in 2025. The announcement came from Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday, according to CNN.

Lula in a video posted on Twitter said: "I've participated in COPs in Egypt, Paris, Copenhagen and all people talk about is the Amazon. So why not have the COP in the Amazon so [people] can get to know the Amazon, see its rivers, its forests, its fauna."

Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mauro Vieira, said the UN approved Brazil's bid to host COP30 on May 18 after Lula's request during last year's COP27 meeting in Egypt.

Belem do Para is a northern Brazilian city located on the fringes of the Amazon forest. It's the capital city of the state of Para located on the coast of the Amazon River estuary.

The governor of Para, Helder Barbalho, said in the same video that it is a "great privilege for the whole country" to host the event, saying it "increases the responsibility" of Brazil's climate agenda regarding the rights of indigenous people and the environment, according to CNN.

Lula has promised to tackle Amazon deforestation and repair the damage to the Amazon caused by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, under whose presidency deforestation surged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)