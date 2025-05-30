Brazil Sues China's BYD For ₹300 Crore Over 'Slave-Like' Conditions For Workers

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The lawsuit seeks over $45.3 million in moral damages from BYD and contractors. 220 Chinese workers were rescued from poor living conditions at a site. Workers allegedly faced forced labor, with contracts containing illegal clauses.

Brazilian prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, accusing the company of human trafficking and subjecting workers to "slavery-like conditions." The lawsuit seeks over $45.3 million (Rs 377 crore) in moral damages from BYD and its contractors, JinJiang Construction Brazil and Tecmonta, according to a statement from Brazil's Public Labour Prosecutor's Office (MPT).

The legal action follows an investigation that led to the rescue of 220 Chinese workers from a BYD factory construction site in Camacari, in northeastern Brazil, in December. Investigators found that the workers were brought to Brazil under false pretences and held visas that did not match their job roles.

Subhuman Living Conditions Exposed:

Authorities reported that the workers lived in extremely poor conditions, lacking basic hygiene and comfort. Many were forced to sleep on bed frames without mattresses, and up to 30 people were sharing a single bathroom. The MPT described the situation as a case of international human trafficking and exploitation.

Laborers had "visible signs of skin damage" from working long hours under the sun.

Allegations Of Forced Labour And Slavery:

The MPT said it also suspected "forced labor," with illegal clauses in workers' contracts, passports confiscated and the employer withholding as much as 70 percent of their salary. Workers were monitored by armed guards.

After the allegations were made public, BYD's Brazilian subsidiary said it had broken its contract with the Jinjiang subsidiary responsible for work on the site. Jinjiang denied the slavery allegation.

BYD Faces $45.3 Million Lawsuit Over Labour Abuses

The MPT is now seeking $45.3 million (Rs 377 crore) for "collective moral damages," as well as individual payments for each worker.

The civil suit against BYD, Jinjiang and Tonghe Intelligent Equipment (now Tecmonta) was filed after the companies refused to sign a "conduct adjustment agreement" proposed by Brazilian authorities, the MPT said.

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday that Beijing "places great importance on protecting and safeguarding workers' legitimate rights and interests," and requires Chinese companies to "operate in compliance with laws and regulations."



(With inputs from AFP)