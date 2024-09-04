Brazil Influencer Who Spent $1 Million To Look Like Kim Kardashian Says Butt Lift Filler Left Her Infertile

The influencer began her plastic surgery journey at just 17 years old

A Brazilian influencer, who has spent over $1 million on cosmetic procedures to resemble Kim Kardashian, is now warning others about the dangers of butt fillers. Jennifer Pamplona, a self-proclaimed ''surgery addict'', revealed that polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), a common cosmetic material used in butt lift fillers took away her chances of having children. Although her infertility is not directly attributed to PMMA, her complications are believed to be linked to either improper application or an adverse reaction, the New York Post reported.

Notably, PMMA can migrate from the injection site to other areas, including the pelvic region, potentially affecting reproductive organ function. Ms Pamplona claims to have experienced such an adverse reaction a decade ago, when PMMA spread from her buttocks to her reproductive organs during a bioplasty procedure, leading to her current fertility issues.

''I always dreamed of being a mother. Unfortunately, I now find myself unable to fulfil this dream due to the complications caused by PMMA,'' she told Need To Know.

Her surgeon, Dr. Carlos Rios said that medical mishap became a “matter of life or death.”

''The symptoms she exhibited were a direct consequence of this procedure. She was hanging by a thread. The suffering is immense, and the pain of not being able to create life is something I never imagined facing,'' he said.

Fortunately, her health has been improving, thanks to a holistic approach that includes meditation, a balanced diet, targeted supplementation, and medication.

The social media influencer, who has 1 million followers on Instagram, began her plastic surgery journey at just 17 years old, with over 30 procedures on her body and face. However, it wasn't until her 2022 diagnosis with body dysmorphia that she decided to stop the surgeries. While she may consider one final reconstructive surgery to address some of the lingering issues, Ms Pamplona is currently dealing with the adverse effects of her previous surgeries.

''I like to say that if everyone paid attention to their emotional health, procedures would be less frequent,'' she said.