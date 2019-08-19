Branded 'Witch', Nepal Woman Beaten Up, Forced To Eat Human Excreta: Cops

Two accused have been taken into police custody. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman in Nepal was allegedly beaten up and forced to eat human faeces by a group of villagers over accusations of witchcraft, the police said on Sunday.

A group of five women beat the victim and force-fed her human excreta at Birta village of Bhangaha area in Mahottari district on Monday, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sabita Devi, Poshila Danuwar, Indra Devi Singh Danuwar, Sukeshwori Devi and Rajeshree Anuwar, Superintendent of Police Shyam Krishna Adhikari said.

Sukeshwori and Rajashree have been taken into police custody, he said, adding that they have started an investigation into the matter.

