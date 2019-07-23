Boris Johnson Vows To 'Get Brexit Done' on October 31

Boris Johnson will replace Theresa May as Britain prime minister.

Boris Johnson vowed on Tuesday to "get Brexit done" by the twice-delayed October 31 deadline, after defeating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the race to become next British premier.

"We're going to get Brexit done on October 31," Johnson said moments after being declared the winner of the Conservative party leadership race.

