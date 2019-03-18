Boeing 'Finalising' Pilot Training, Software Update After Ethiopia Crash

Boeing is finalizing a software update and pilot training linked to the MCAS anti-stalling feature, under scrutiny after two 737 Max 8 crashes, the company's CEO said on Sunday.

"Boeing is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law's behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs," the US-based aircraft manufacturer's president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

