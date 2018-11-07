Boeing 747 Cargo Jet Skids Off Runway At Canada's Halifax Airport

The Sky Lease cargo plane overshot the runway just after 5:00 am as it made a scheduled landing on a flight from Chicago.

World | | Updated: November 07, 2018 19:59 IST
The plane was supposed to pick up a shipment and then fly to China.

Ottawa: 

A Boeing 747 cargo jet went off the runway at the Halifax airport in eastern Canada early Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries to the four-member crew and forcing the temporary closure of the airfield.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Images posted on social media showed the aircraft on its belly on the grass beyond the end of the runway, with a trail of debris behind it.

The crew members suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, the airport authority said in a statement.

The airport resumed operations three hours after the accident but dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled.

