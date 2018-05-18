Boeing 737 With Over 100 Onboard Crashes Soon After Takeoff From Havana The Boeing 737 was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.

268 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Boeing 737 was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers. (Representational) Havana: A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport, Cuban state-run media reported, adding that it was not yet known if there were any casualties.



The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.



"It crashed between the locality of Boyeros and the village of Santiago de La Vegas", state-run TV said in its midday news broadcast, referring to an area some 20 km south of Havana.



Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport. Ambulances and firefighters were rushing to the scene.



It was not immediately clear which carrier was operating the aircraft.



