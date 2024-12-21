China's 'White Mafia' Helps Women Confront Abusive Exes, Dishonest Landlords

In China, a unique service known as the “white mafia” is gaining attention for its role in helping women confront difficult ex-partners, unscrupulous landlords and other personal problems. These professionals combine a tough appearance with a compassionate approach, offering security and assistance to those in precarious situations.

Referred to as the “Professional Bodyguard Team,” this group has garnered significant popularity on social media, particularly on Douyin, a popular Chinese short-video app, where they have amassed over 1.6 lakh followers.

Clad in black and exuding an intimidating presence, members of the team are often described by social media users as “mafia-like,” though their actions remain entirely lawful.

The team, dubbed “female guardians” by supporters, emerged in 2018 initially to provide security services for public figures. Their focus shifted in 2022 when an increasing number of people sought help for personal challenges that legal avenues failed to resolve.

“By 2022, more individuals approached us for help with personal issues. Due to gaps in the law, some problems could not be resolved through traditional means, so we began helping vulnerable groups in our own ways,” a team member told South China Morning Post.

The “white mafia” team is made up of former military personnel, business professionals and female boxers, all of whom bring unique skills to their work. Their services are tailored to the situation and priced accordingly, with average cost of 10,000 yuan (roughly Rs 1.2 lakh).

The group primarily serves women aged 25 to 35, who often approach them through Douyin. Services range from addressing domestic violence and abusive relationships to recovering withheld security deposits from landlords.

The team's interventions are as varied as their client base. In one case, they provided security for a woman divorcing an abusive husband who retaliated by attempting to attack her with sulphuric acid. “Fortunately, one of our team members shielded her with an umbrella,” Lei told South China Morning Post.

In another incident, a young woman sought their help to safely end an abusive relationship. Facing threats of blackmail involving intimate photos, she paid 20,000 yuan (roughly Rs 2.4 lakh) for their support in navigating the break-up.

The team also assists with cases of school bullying and disputes between tenants and landlords. They emphasise that their actions are always in accordance with the law and frequently guide clients toward involving the police or seeking legal advice.

Beyond offering immediate assistance, the group is committed to education and empowerment. They share videos on Douyin showcasing legal knowledge, self-defence, and security training