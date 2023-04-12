Bodycam Footage Shows How US Cops Took Down Bank Shooter Who Killed 5

The video shows two police officers arriving at scene of the shooting.

The body camera footage of two police officers shows the moment 25-year-old bank employee Connon Sturgeon was shot dead after he killed five of his co-workers and injured eight others, including a policeman, at a bank in US's Kentucky.

The video, released by the Louisville Metro Police, begins with the two officers arriving at the bank building as loud gunshots are heard in the background.

Officer Cory Calloway slowly climbs up the stairs, his firearm pointed at the glass entrance of the building with his partner Officer Nickolas Wilt behind him when several gunshots are heard.

LMPD Body Camera video from 333 E. Main St. on 4-10-23. https://t.co/55VdcfIXGM#LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) April 11, 2023

The officer falls to the ground and hurriedly gets up, running back down the building's steps. His camera captures a glimpse of officer Wilt now laying outside the glass exterior of the building. He appears to have been shot.

The cop hides behind the bushes near the street and calls for backup. "The shooter has an angle on the officer. I don't know where he is. The glass is blocking him," he can be heard saying.

Several minutes pass as the sound of police sirens getting closer fills the air. As more police officers arrive, officer Calloway informs them that the shooter is hiding behind the glass windows.

Eight more gunshots are heard. "I think he is down. Suspect down. Get the officer," he yells.

The officer makes his way up the stairs, through broken glass windows at the bank's entrance, and approaches the body of Connor Sturgeon lying on the floor with a rifle nearby.

Sturgeon had used an assault rifle to gun down his colleagues at the Old National Bank in Louisville on Monday as he livestreamed the rampage on Instagram.

Interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said three injured people were in a critical condition, including a police officer who took a bullet to the head.

While no immediate motive was known for Sturgeon's actions, media reports claim that he had just been informed that he was losing his job.