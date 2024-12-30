Body Of Missing 22-Year-Old Kerala Student Found In Scotland's Almond River

The search for the 22-year student from Kerala, who went missing earlier this month in Scotland's Edinburgh, ended tragically on Friday morning. According to local police, the body, believed to be of missing Santra Elizabeth Saju was found in the Almond River near Newbridge in Edinburgh.

"Formal identification has not yet been completed; however, the family of Santra Saju has been informed," police said in a statement.

Police were informed of a body in the water near Newbridge around 11.55 am December 27, according to a report by The Scotsman.

Santra reportedly hailed from Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam. She moved to the UK last year to pursue her studies at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Per media reports, Santra went missing on December 6. She was last seen between 9:10 pm and 9:45 pm (local time) at an Asda store in Livingston, where she worked. Police had released CCTV footage of her last known sighting in which she was seen wearing a black face mask and a black winter coat.

Her friends and family described her disappearance as "very out of character" and said they were "sick with worry".

Though the formal investigation into the case has not been completed, police said Santra's death is not being treated as suspicious, and no third-party involvement is suspected.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, police added.