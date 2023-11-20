Body Found On New York Beach Believed To Be Of Missing Irish Filmmaker Ross McDonnell

Ross McDonnell is originally from Howth, north of Dublin.

A prominent Irish photographer and filmmaker, Ross McDonnell, went missing in New York almost a week ago, as per a report in the New York Post. The 44-year-old was last seen on a beach in Queens on November 4. Now, a body has been found on the beach and the New York Police Department believes that this may be the filmmaker. Law enforcement sources stated that authorities are holding off on making an official announcement until after the results of the DNA test are received.

It's believed that the acclaimed filmmaker may have drowned in the ocean and his body suffered damage from various natural occurrences. It was then had his body washed ashore on Breezy Point Beach on Friday.

On November 7, it was reported that his locked bike was discovered near Fort Tilden Beach. The filmmaker is originally from Howth, north of Dublin, however, he had been residing in Brooklyn, New York.

The police are looking for his "red puffy North Face vest, black and white sneakers, dark-coloured khaki pants, and a black North Face backpack." "You are not in trouble if you picked up his belongings, we just want to locate ASAP for clues to his disappearance," the missing persons notice stated.

Mr McDonnell has been described as a tall man with a height of 5 '9'', an athletic build and a distinctive Irish accent.

He was honoured with an Emmy Award in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series 'The Trade'. According to his website, his first feature picture, 'Colony', debuted at the Toronto International Picture Festival and was nominated for an Irish Film and Television Award and won the IDFA First Feature Award. In 2018, he received a nomination for an Emmy for his directing of the documentary Elian, a feature-length work produced by Jigsaw Productions, CNN Films, and the BBC.