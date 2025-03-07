Bob Marley To Grace Jones, King Charles Reveals His Personal Playlist

The UK's King Charles III will share his Commonwealth music playlist in a collaboration with Apple Music, with Bob Marley and Grace Jones among those making the cut, the US tech giant said Friday.

The monarch has joined forces with Apple to launch "The King's Music Room", where he is expected to reveal a surprising appreciation of disco, reggae and Afrobeat, according to a press release.

Kylie Minogue and contemporary artists Davido and Raye also make it into the king's top tracks, which will be shared on Monday to mark Commonwealth Day.

The king recorded the broadcast for Apple Music 1 in his office at Buckingham Palace.

In the show, he will share stories from his meetings with some of the chosen artists.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," the king said in a trailer for the show, while sitting at an antique desk in Buckingham Palace.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy," he added.

The show will go online at 6.00am (0600GMT) on Monday.

